VeriumReserve Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $228,034.00 and approximately $623.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00675002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00041331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00065231 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011362 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,431,518 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

