Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,312 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 88,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 4,500,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $265,691.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,198. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

