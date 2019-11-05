Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,252 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,175,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 106,209 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 287,558 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges purchased 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 44,255 shares of company stock valued at $721,896. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

