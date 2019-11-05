Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. 10,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

