Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,086 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 648,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,140,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

