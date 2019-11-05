VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,508.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $8,508.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00064824 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001249 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00087661 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,322.19 or 0.99547038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,228,850 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

