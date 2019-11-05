Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price rose 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.34, approximately 1,371,535 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 554,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $718.55 million, a P/E ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $864,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 665.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

