Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Sells $419,700.60 in Stock

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. 111,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 target price on Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
