Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Sells $419,700.60 in Stock

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. 111,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 778,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 572,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 target price on Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

