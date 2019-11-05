Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The offshore driller reported $116.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $636.38 million for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a net margin of 59.67% and a return on equity of 642.24%.

Shares of VTGDF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 30,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.98. Vantage Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

