Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.9% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.71. 64,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

