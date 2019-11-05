Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s 5th Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,505,000 after buying an additional 75,501,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,310,000 after buying an additional 196,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,315,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after buying an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $282.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $282.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.