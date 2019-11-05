Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCNI. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Command Center during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Command Center by 709.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Command Center by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 516,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period.

Shares of CCNI remained flat at $$6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,666. Command Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter.

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

