Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,562. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

