Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Lazydays worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

LAZY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 13,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.49 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

