VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Down to $38.78

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.60, but opened at $38.78. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 16,904,455 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

