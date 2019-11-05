ValuEngine Upgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to “Buy”

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $352.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $9,241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 86.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 95,611 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 316,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

