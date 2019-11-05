ValuEngine Upgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to “Buy”

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.
NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $352.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.16.
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.
