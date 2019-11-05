ValuEngine Upgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on R. Cfra downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:R traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,146. Ryder System has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Ryder System by 174.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

