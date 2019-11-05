ValuEngine Upgrades RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered RTI Surgical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 542,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $156.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 271,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

