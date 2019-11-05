ValuEngine Upgrades Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Hold

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PB. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 719,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $66,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

