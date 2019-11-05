ValuEngine Upgrades Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPRA. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Opera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Opera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. 272,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Opera had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Research analysts predict that Opera will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $115,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth $118,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth $137,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth $496,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

