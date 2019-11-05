ValuEngine Upgrades Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NNA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 134,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $54.39 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

