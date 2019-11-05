ValuEngine Upgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fly Leasing from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $23.00 price target on Fly Leasing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of FLY opened at $20.85 on Friday. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $635.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 185,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 281,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

