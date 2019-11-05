ValuEngine Upgrades Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Astea International stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Astea International has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Astea International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Siegel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Also, major shareholder David Kanen purchased 48,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $260,221.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 52,920 shares of company stock valued at $304,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

