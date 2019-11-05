ValuEngine Upgrades Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) to Buy

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AP stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

