ValuEngine Lowers YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) to Sell

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

YAHOY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,243. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

