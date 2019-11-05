ValuEngine Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.81.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.93. 300,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,239. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Sapiens International has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sapiens International by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Sapiens International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

