ValuEngine Lowers Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 5,693,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,291. The company has a market capitalization of $774.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 113.87%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

