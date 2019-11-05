ValuEngine Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 236,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,219. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

