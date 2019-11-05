ValuEngine Lowers Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.95.

CNAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 221,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.16. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

