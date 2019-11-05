ValuEngine Downgrades Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 201,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,659. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $814.41 million, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of -0.11. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.