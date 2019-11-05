ValuEngine Downgrades Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEVFF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

