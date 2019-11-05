ValuEngine Downgrades Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Sell

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

DISCA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.95. 4,070,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 377.6% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

