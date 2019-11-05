ValuEngine Downgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FUN. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on Cedar Fair and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of FUN opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,675,000 after purchasing an additional 656,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

