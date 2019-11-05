ValuEngine Downgrades Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AY. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

AY stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

