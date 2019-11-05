ValuEngine Downgrades American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71. American Financial Group has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $109.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $239,503.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $12,180,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,319. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

