USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 110.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $153,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after purchasing an additional 773,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,666,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,799,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

