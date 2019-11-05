Usca Ria LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 236,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CQP stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,088. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.43.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

