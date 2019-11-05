Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 212,845.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 9,575,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

