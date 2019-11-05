Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,172,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,539,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 73,897.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after purchasing an additional 819,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 66,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 24.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,185,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 426,016 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,820.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

MOS stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. 321,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,691. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

