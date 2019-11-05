USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on shares of USA Truck and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Truck presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 203,798 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 14.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 498,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64,079 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 33.2% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 361,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 16.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 79.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.