Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Urstadt Biddle Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $969.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

In other news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $123,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

