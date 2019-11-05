Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Up 6.9%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04, 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

About Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

