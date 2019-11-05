Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Donald L. James Sells 6,000 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Donald L. James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.
Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2,428.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
