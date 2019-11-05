Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Donald L. James Sells 6,000 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Donald L. James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2,428.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

