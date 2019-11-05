United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

