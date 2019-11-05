United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading 0.9% Higher

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $35.49, 4,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 290,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $574,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $632,003.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

