United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading 0.9% Higher

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $35.49, 4,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 290,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.
The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.
In other United States Cellular news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $574,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $632,003.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.