United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,981,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,072 shares of company stock worth $273,416. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.