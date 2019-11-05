United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.68

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 2851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mary K. Weddle bought 2,300 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,917,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.