United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after buying an additional 935,275 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after buying an additional 921,307 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,769,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $179.36. 117,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,808. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day moving average is $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.