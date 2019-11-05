United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,117 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,946,417.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,196 shares of company stock worth $18,239,955. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. 366,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

