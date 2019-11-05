United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Wolfe Research lowered shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,197 shares of company stock worth $1,422,929. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.77. 3,060,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,365. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average of $135.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

